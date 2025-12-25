Kyiv increases compensation for veterans buying cars – Klytschko. VIDEO

In a few days, the amount of compensation Kyiv provides to veterans for purchased cars will increase. The city is also considering compensating veterans for the purchase of not only new but also used cars.

Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klytschko reported this after a meeting with veterans, Censor.NET reports.

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Details

"I met with Kyiv veterans who received partial compensation from the city this year for purchasing new cars. They came to the City Hall in these cars. Currently, the partial compensation for a purchased car is UAH 545,000. Next year, the city will increase it to UAH 605,000. Veterans with Group I or II disability also have the opportunity to receive compensation of up to UAH 100,000 to retrofit their car to meet their needs. The city is also working on the possibility of providing partial compensation for the purchase of not only new cars, but also used ones," Klitschko said.

The mayor noted that in 2025, compensation for purchasing cars was provided to 48 veterans with Group I or II disability as a result of wounds sustained during the war. The total amount of compensation exceeded UAH 25 million.

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"Kyiv became the first city in Ukraine to introduce such support for veterans. Because we understand how important it is for our defenders to return to active life," Klytschko stressed.

Read more: Ukraine to launch project providing veterans with long-term medical care

How many veterans are there in Kyiv?

According to him, today 100,000 veterans and nearly 300,000 family members of Defenders are registered in the capital. The city provides them with comprehensive support through the municipal targeted program "Support for Kyiv Defenders of Ukraine." This year, UAH 1.3 billion was allocated under the program for various support measures and material compensation.

See more: "I lost my old self but I am creating new one." Story of war veteran Yehor Babenko, who suffered severe burns in war. VIDEO+PHOTOS

Earlier, Klytschko announced that Kyiv had allocated more than UAH 12 billion from the city budget to support defenders.