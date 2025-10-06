"I lost my old self but I am creating new one." Story of war veteran Yehor Babenko, who suffered severe burns in war. VIDEO+PHOTOS

Yehor Babenko, a Ukrainian border guard, sustained severe injuries during a Russian shelling in Mykolaiv region on March 9, 2022. After a long period of treatment and rehabilitation, he now works as a military psychologist, helping Ukrainian Armed Forces veterans.

Soldier Yehor Babenko (Tretii) entered the National Academy of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine immediately after school.

After graduating in 2020, he began service in the Mykolaiv region, where he met a full-scale invasion and in March 2022 suffered severe burns as a result of Russian shelling - his face, head and respiratory tract were most affected.

After spending a month in a coma and undergoing several complex surgeries, Yehor had to learn to walk again and underwent rehabilitation both in Ukraine and abroad. His greatest support throughout this journey was his family — his mother, father, and sister.

Today, Yehor works as a psychologist at the Titanium Rehabilitation Centre, helps veterans and their families, is an actor and actively shares his story on social media.

