Ukraine is not ready for number of veterans that is emerging - Zhorin

There is a big problem in Ukraine with the approach to appointments to positions in the veteran sector.

This was stated by the deputy commander of the Third Separate Assault Brigade, Maksym Zhorin, Censor.NET reports.

"It is an obvious fact that the state is clearly not ready for the number of veterans that is emerging. And I'm afraid to imagine what will happen after demobilisation.

There are, of course, attempts to improve the situation by creating support services, veterans‘ affairs units in local administrations, and by involving veterans in training the population," he explained.

However, according to Zhorin, there is a big problem with the approach to appointments to positions in the veterans' sector.

"Sometimes it's as if it's a deliberate attempt to avoid a real veteran.

I am convinced that veterans' areas - both at the state and local levels - should be assigned to veterans of full-scale war. Those who understand the current situation and current problems of combatants. Not Afghans, not peacekeepers, not representatives of any unions. I don't want to talk about ombudsmen-lawyers at all," the soldier added.

