Icing on overhead lines delays 42 trains, Ukrzaliznytsia says

Despite a massive enemy strike and difficult weather conditions, rail service in Ukraine is not stopping. Due to icing on the overhead contact network, delays have been recorded for 42 long-distance and commuter trains, and Ukrzaliznytsia specialists are working оперативно to restore the timetable.

As Censor.NET reported, Ukrzaliznytsia JSC said this on Facebook.

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"We currently have delays caused by icing on the overhead contact network. As a result, 42 trains are delayed — 18 long-distance and 24 commuter," the statement said.

The following trains are running the latest:

79/80 Lviv–Dnipro (+6:42)

63/64 Przemysl–Kharkiv (+6:17)

111/112 Lviv–Izium (+6:17)

5/6 Yasinia–Zaporizhzhia (+6:07)

45/46 Kharkiv–Uzhhorod (+5:45)

61/62 Dnipro–Ivano-Frankivsk (+5:45)

41/42 Dnipro–Truskavets (+5:41)

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The full list of trains with delayed arrivals is available on uz-vezemo.

Train 766 Odesa–Kyiv will depart with an estimated delay of +2:30 due to the delayed turnaround train from the capital.

"Right now, Ukrzaliznytsia dispatchers are working on solutions so that as many turnaround trains as possible depart on schedule," Ukrzaliznytsia stressed.

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We will get everyone to their destinations. Thank you for your patience and understanding.