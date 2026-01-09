Zelenskyy discusses zero tariffs for Ukraine on trade with US with Trump

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is discussing with Donald Trump the possibility of concluding a free trade agreement with the United States as part of a broader package of measures aimed at rebuilding the country after the Russian war.

He stated this in a telephone interview with Bloomberg, according to Censor.NET.

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Agreement between Ukraine and the United States

According to him, the agreement will provide for zero tariffs on trade with the United States and will apply to some industrially developed regions of Ukraine, which will give the country "very serious cards" compared to neighbouring states, as well as potentially attract investment and business.

The Ukrainian leader noted that he would need to discuss the details of the proposal directly with President Donald Trump, adding that such an agreement would also serve as an additional guarantee of economic security.

Read more: Zelenskyy: Trump shows "deep understanding of situation in Ukraine"

Zelensky made this statement after receiving a report from NSDC Secretary Rustem Umerov, who had a telephone conversation on Friday with Trump's special envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner.

US representatives have recently been in touch with Russia in "some kind of format," Zelenskyy said, adding that he did not know whether Witkoff or Kushner would soon fly to Russia for face-to-face meetings.

Meeting with Trump and topics of discussion

Zelenskyy also said that Ukraine had provided its comments on the territorial proposals to the American team, which would then forward them to their Russian colleagues for consideration, after which they could be sent to Kyiv.

The Ukrainian leader expressed hope that by the end of the month he expects to receive Russia's response to the 20-point peace plan before he finalises security guarantees and a recovery plan with Trump.

He added that he hopes to meet with Trump either in the United States or in Davos, Switzerland, where both leaders plan to attend the World Economic Forum.

Read more: US will not stop supporting Ukraine and will not withdraw from collective defence of Europe, - Rutte

Zelenskyy stated that he wants to personally discuss with Trump the specific obligations of the United States in the event of renewed Russian aggression.

"I don’t want everything to end up in them merely promising to react. I really want something more concrete," he said.