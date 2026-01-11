Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov has been hospitalized due to serious health problems—according to available information, he has suffered kidney failure.

According to Censor.NET, a number of media outlets, including RBC-Ukraine, Interfax-Ukraine, and Ukrinform, have reported this, citing their own sources in the DIU of the Ministry of Defense.

What are the sources saying?

Sources in the Defence Intelligence claim that Kadyrov is in his own hospital in Chechnya, where his family members, including those from other countries, have gathered.

"Against the backdrop of Kadyrov's presence at the entrance to Kobzon's concert, the process of selecting a candidate for the position of the new leader of Chechnya has significantly intensified," the source said.

It should be noted that the Defence Intelligence has already reported on Kadyrov's deteriorating health or terminal condition, including officially.

What preceded this?

Let us recall that Kadyrov had previously stated that he was requesting to be relieved of his duties as head of Chechnya.