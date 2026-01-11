86 combat engagements were recorded on front line, with hottest spots being in Pokrovsk and Huliaipole directions, - General Staff

At present, the total number of combat clashes on the front line is 86.

This is mentioned in the report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the situation on the front line as of 4 p.m. on January 11, according to Censor.NET.

Russia's attacks on Ukraine

Today, communities in the following settlements were affected by enemy artillery and mortar fire:

The situation in the north

На Північно–Слобожанському і Курському напрямках противник здійснив 51 обстріл, зокрема два – із реактивних систем залпового вогню. З початку доби ворог наступальних дій не проводив.

The situation in the Kharkiv region

In the South-Slobozhanskyi direction, the Defense Forces repelled six enemy attacks in the areas of the settlements of Prylipka, Dvorichanske, Dovhenke, and in the direction of the settlements of Hrafske, Lyman, and Kolodiazne. Currently, two combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy is attempting to advance towards Petropavlivka and Bohuslavka – our defenders repelled three attacks, and two more clashes are currently ongoing.

Fighting in the east

In the Lyman direction, the invading army carried out 11 attacks on Ukrainian positions in the area of the settlements of Hrekivka, Karpivka, Shandryholove, Yampil and in the direction of the settlements of Lyman, Stavky, Drobysheve; two combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Sloviansk direction, the Russians tried twice to advance to the positions of our troops in the area of Platonivka. Combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions.

Read more: Oil depot in Volgograd region, enemy UAV warehouse and number of targets in occupied territory have been hit, - General Staff

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the enemy tried 10 times to wedge into our defense near the settlements of Kostiantynivka, Oleksandro-Shultyne, Pleshchiivka, Ivanopillia, Rusyn Yar and in the direction of Sofiivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the Russian occupiers have made 25 attempts to push our soldiers from their positions in the areas of the settlements of Nykanorivka, Rodynske, Sukhetske, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Filiia and in the direction of Ivanivka and Novopavlivka. The Defense Forces are holding back the pressure and have already repelled 21 attacks.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled seven assault actions of enemy troops. The enemy is trying to advance in the areas of the settlements of Sichneve, Verbove, Rybne, Yehorivka; one combat engagement is ongoing. The enemy launched an airstrike on Havrylivka.

Combat operations in the south

In the Huliaipole direction, 17 combat engagements took place in the areas of the settlements of Huliaipole, Solodke and toward Dobropillia and Varvarivka. In some locations, battles continue to this time.

Mala Tokmachka was hit by an airstrike with KABs. In the Orikhiv direction, two combat engagements are currently ongoing in the areas of Stepnohirsk and Prymorske. Orikhiv was hit by an airstrike.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions.