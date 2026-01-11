Trump issued threats to Cuba: "Make deal before it’s too late!"

US President Donald Trump issued threats against Cuba, emphasizing that "oil and money" would no longer be supplied to the island, and called for "an agreement to be reached before it is too late."

According to Censor.NET, Trump wrote about this on his own social network, Truth Social.

Venezuela

For many years, Cuba lived off large amounts of oil and money from Venezuela. In return, Cuba provided "security services" to the last two Venezuelan dictators, but no more! – the post says.

Trump stressed that "most of these Cubans are dead from the US attack," and Venezuela no longer "needs protection from the thugs and extortionists who held them hostage for years."

Read more: US records sharp increase in number of Cubans fighting on side of Russia against Ukraine - Reuters

"Make a deal!"

"Venezuela now has the United States of America, the most powerful army in the world (absolutely!), to protect itself, and we will protect it," Trump emphasized.

He also stated that no more oil or money would be sent to Cuba.