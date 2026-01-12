Three-level system of protection against Russian drones has been created in Kherson region, - RMA

A three-level system of protection against Russian drones has been built in the Kherson region.

This was announced on television by the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, according to Censor.NET.

Drones – instruments of murder and terror

"Drones in the hands of the Russian military are definitely instruments of murder and terror. Last year, the occupiers used 97,000 strike drones to attack the region. These constant attacks killed 130 people, including three children. Another 1,195 people, including 17 children, were injured," the official said.

Countering hostile drones

According to Prokudin, a unique three-level protection system has been built in the region — essentially a radio-electronic "wall" that operates on fifteen frequencies simultaneously. It helps to shoot down various types of drones — from Mavic to FPV.

According to the head of the RMA, a separate area of work is the protection of logistics. To this end, specialists install protective nets on roads, critical infrastructure facilities, hospitals, and shops on a daily basis to protect residents from Russian drone attacks.

"Currently, nets that have proven their effectiveness protect more than a hundred kilometers of roads and critical infrastructure facilities. This helps; we remove drones from these nets every day, and they even help with debris," said the official.

He added that thanks to constant upgrades, 93,000 Russian strike drones were destroyed last year.

Read more: Drone war: Ukraine’s Armed Forces deploy 7,000–9,000 drones against Russia daily

There is no 100% protection

However, as Prokudin noted, no single measure or system can guarantee 100% protection against drones, as the enemy is not standing still and is constantly working to improve its UAVs.

"They are testing various types, frequencies, and mechanisms on us," said the head of the RMA.

In particular, the number of enemy drones on fiber optics has increased. The Russians are using Molniya-type drones, and there are even cases where Molniya carries other drones—small FPVs.

"Therefore, we have to adapt our defenses to the new realities," Prokudin said.