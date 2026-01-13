Finland and Sweden propose that EU impose tariffs on all goods and services from Russia, - Yle

Finland and Sweden have called on the European Union to impose customs duties on all goods and services from Russia, as well as to tighten export and energy restrictions.

This was announced by the foreign ministers of Finland and Sweden, according to Censor.NET, citing Yle.

In addition to tariffs, countries are proposing to introduce new export restrictions on Russia. Specifically, this involves a complete ban on imports of Russian fertilizers into the European Union and a complete ban on the export of luxury goods from the EU to Russia.

Finland and Sweden also advocate a complete ban on servicing ships carrying oil, gas, or coal from Russian ports in EU ports.

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Finnish Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen noted that the threat from Russia will be long-term. "This means that we must maintain pressure, despite a possible truce or peace agreement," she said.

In turn, Swedish Foreign Minister Maria Malmer Stenergard stressed that Russia would not be able to wage war without income from the energy sector. According to her, the proposed measures are planned to be included in the 20th package of EU anti-Russian sanctions.

The ministers also stressed the need to further reduce the EU's dependence on Russia. They believe that Russian fertilizers can be replaced by increasing domestic production and imports, particularly from Canada.