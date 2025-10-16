Trump proposes to use funds from 500% tariffs on China to purchase weapons for Ukraine, - Telegraph

US President Donald Trump proposes to use the proceeds from the 500 per cent duty on imports from China to purchase weapons for the needs of the Ukrainian army.

According to him, Trump instructed him to inform European allies about the support of the "tariff for Ukraine's victory" against China. Bessent stressed that the United States is ready to implement the initiative if European partners join it.

According to the newspaper, the plan envisages the introduction of 500 per cent duties on imports from China and the use of the proceeds to purchase weapons for the Ukrainian military.

As a reminder, US senators are in favour of giving US President Donald Trump the right to impose a 500 per cent duty on China for buying oil from Russia.

Earlier it was reported that US President Donald Trump said he could impose an additional 100% duty on Chinese goods and export restrictions on "any critical software" from 1 November.

Trump said that China is allegedly planning large-scale export restrictions on almost all products and even on "things it doesn't produce".

