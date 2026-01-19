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News Shelling of Kharkiv
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Ruscists launched missiles at critical infrastructure in Kharkiv

Russians attack Kharkiv on 19 January: what is known?

Russian invaders are attacking Kharkiv, explosions have been heard in the city.

This was reported by Mayor Ihor Terekhov, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known?

The Air Force warned of the threat of guided aerial bombs to the Kharkiv region.

Mayor Terekhov reported an enemy strike on the Slobidska district of the city.

Later, the city leader reported another strike on Kharkiv.

Terekhov added that the enemy continues to shell the city - more strikes have been recorded.

Update

Later, the mayor reported that the enemy had attacked a critical infrastructure facility with four missiles. According to him, the damage is significant.

Debris from an enemy UAV was also found in the Novobavarskyi district, with no casualties reported.

Read more: Gas pipeline and infrastructure damaged: Ruscists attacked Dnipropetrovsk region with drones

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