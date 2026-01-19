Gas pipeline and infrastructure damaged: Ruscists attacked Dnipropetrovsk region with drones

On the night of 19 January, Russian troops attacked the Dnipropetrovsk region with drones.

This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Hanzha, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

What is known?

The enemy targeted the Synelnykivskyi district, including Mykolaivska, Vasylkivska, Ilarionivska, and Raivska communities.

"Infrastructure, vehicles, and gas pipelines were damaged. An unused building caught fire. The Russian army shelled the Nikopol district with artillery. It targeted the Pokrovsk community.

There were no casualties or injuries," the report said.

Air defence forces in the Dnipropetrovsk region also destroyed eight drones.

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