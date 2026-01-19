Several dozen occupiers remain in Kupiansk, enemy attempts to narrow bridgehead on left bank of Oskil River have been unsuccessful, - Trehubov

In Kupiansk, Kharkiv region, the Russian group has been reduced to a few dozen soldiers concentrated in one neighborhood. The enemy's attempts to narrow its foothold on the left bank of the Oskil River remain unsuccessful.

This was announced on the air of "Suspilne" by Viktor Trehubov, head of the communications department of the RMA, according to Censor.NET.

The situation in Kupiansk

"There aren't many of them (Russian units - ed.) left... there is one neighborhood where most of the Russians who remained are located," Tregubov said, noting that the further situation will depend on the results of the cleanup of this area.

"Once this neighborhood has been cleared, it will be clear what is actually happening, but we are talking about several dozen people in total," the spokesperson added.

Watch more: Centre of Kupiansk is under control: "Khartiia" showed footage of city’s cleanup and contact battles. VIDEO

The situation on the left bank of the Oskil

In addition, Tregubov said that on the left bank of the Oskil River, Russian troops are trying to reduce the bridgehead, but without success.

"On the left bank, the Russians are trying very hard to reduce the bridgehead, but without much success... Everything they throw is destroyed there," says the head of the representative office.

According to him, the bridgehead remains significant in size.

"It is not decreasing, it is quite large in size, and they are unable to reduce it," Trehubov added.