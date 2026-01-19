Centre of Kupiansk is under control: "Khartiia" showed footage of city’s cleanup and contact battles

Ukrainian defence forces continue to confidently hold and clear the strategically important city of Kupiansk in the Kharkiv region. The search and strike group of the "Khartia" brigade currently has complete control over the city centre and the city council building.

According to Censor.NET, at the same time, soldiers from the reconnaissance and strike group (RUG) of the brigade's 4th battalion are conducting complex operations to locate and eliminate the remaining Russian occupiers who are trying to hide in the buildings.

What's in the video?

Unique footage captured on GoPro cameras by Khartiia assault troops allows us to see the war "through the eyes of a soldier":

Lightning-fast response: The behaviour of fighters during a direct strike by an enemy FPV drone.

Close combat: Moments of direct fire contact with the invaders.

Clearing: Assault groups advancing through destroyed buildings and securing the city council administration building.

"A lightning-fast response to threats and professional work in conditions of intense urban combat is what allows our soldiers to drive the enemy out of every basement," the unit notes.

Stabilisation measures are currently underway in the city. Despite the enemy's constant attempts to exert pressure in this direction, the initiative remains in the hands of the Ukrainian defenders.

Watch more: Piles of dead occupiers: Defence Forces fighters struck invaders in Kupiansk direction. VIDEO