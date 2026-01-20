Europe should have armed army, but not as alternative to NATO, - Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy agreed that Europe should have its own well-armed army, but stressed that this should not be an alternative to NATO.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to European Truth.

"Europe is a separate continent that should have its own separate strong army. This does not mean that NATO can or should be destroyed. Not at all. The armed forces of Europe are separate. And Ukraine can certainly make a fundamental contribution to strengthening such an army if leaders support this idea," Zelenskyy said during an online conversation with journalists.

The President also stressed the importance of sharing experience and technology with Western partners.

"Without our experience during the war, some countries would not even know how their weapons really work. Not all of them work very well, but they are being redesigned thanks to our processes and our engineers. We are helping them a lot," he added.

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