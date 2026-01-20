Former Infrastructure Minister Kubrakov becomes Zelenskyy’s freelance advisor on infrastructure issues, - decree

Former Minister of Infrastructure Oleksandr Kubrakov has become an external advisor to the President of Ukraine on infrastructure and community relations.

According to Censor.NET, this is stated in Zelenskyy's decree.

"Appoint Oleksandr Mykolaiovych KUBRAKOV as Advisor to the President of Ukraine on Infrastructure and Community Relations (non-staff position)," the statement reads.

Previously, Kubrakov held the position of Deputy Prime Minister for Recovery - Minister of Community, Territorial and Infrastructure Development.

On May 9, 2024, the Verkhovna Rada adopted a resolution dismissing Kubrakov from this position.

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