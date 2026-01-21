74 combat engagements reported on frontline, most in Pokrovsk and Huliaipole directions – General Staff

Since the start of Wednesday, January 21, 74 combat engagements have taken place on the front.

This is stated in the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine report as of 4:00 p.m., Censor.NET reports.

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Enemy shelling

Today, communities in border settlements came under enemy artillery fire, including Ryzhivka, Kucherivka and Rohizne in Sumy oblast, and Kliusy in Chernihiv oblast.

Fighting in the north

In the North Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, since the beginning of the day, the enemy has carried out 42 attacks on the positions of our troops and populated areas.

Fighting in the Kharkiv oblast

In the South Slobozhanskyi direction, there were six enemy attacks near Dvorichanske and in the direction of Izbytske, Hrafske, and Kruhle. One combat engagement is still ongoing.

near Dvorichanske and in the direction of Izbytske, Hrafske, and Kruhle. One combat engagement is still ongoing. In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy tried seven times to break through the defense of our defenders, attacking toward the settlements of Petropavlivka, Pishchane, Krylivka and Bohuslavka. Three combat engagements are ongoing.

Fighting in the east

In the Lyman direction, the invading army carried out six attacks in the areas of Novomykhailivka, Drobyshcheve and Yampil, and toward Lyman and Novoserhiivka.

In the Sloviansk direction, no combat engagements have been recorded so far.

In the Kramatorsk direction, Ukrainian units repelled an assault in the area of Stupochky.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the enemy carried out five assault actions in the area of the settlement of Pleshchiivka and toward Kostiantynivka and Ivanopillia.

In the Pokrovsk direction, Russian invaders made 26 attempts to push our defenders from their positions in the areas of Rodynske, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske and Filiia, and toward Serhiivka and Novopidhhorodne. Two combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy tried to break through the defense of our defenders in the areas of Zlahoda and Yehorivka and toward Nove Zaporizhzhia. The Defense Forces repelled three enemy assaults. Velykomykhailivka was hit by an airstrike with guided aerial bombs.

Fighting in the south

Since the start of the day, in the Huliaipole direction, our defenders have repelled 19 attacks by the occupiers in the area of Huliaipole and toward Dobropillia and Varvarivka. Verkhnia Tersa, Zaliznychne and Vozdvyzhivka were hit by airstrikes with guided aerial bombs.

by the occupiers in the area of Huliaipole and toward Dobropillia and Varvarivka. Verkhnia Tersa, Zaliznychne and Vozdvyzhivka were hit by airstrikes with guided aerial bombs. In the Orikhiv and Prydniprovske directions, no combat engagements have been recorded so far. The settlements of Yulivka and Rozumivka were hit by airstrikes.

Read more: Enemy attacks near Huliaipole area, 28 assaults repelled in Pokrovsk direction – General Staff