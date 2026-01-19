Enemy attacks near Huliaipole area, 28 assaults repelled in Pokrovsk direction – General Staff

Since the beginning of this day, January 1, 2026, 79 combat engagements have taken place along the front line.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the press center of the General Staff.

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Shelling

As noted, today communities in border settlements came under enemy artillery fire, including Huta and Mykolaivka in Chernihiv region; Volfyne, Ryzhivka, Stukalivka, Budky, Holyshivske, Ryzhivka, Kucherivka, Vorozhba, and Prohres in Sumy region.

The situation in the North

In the Northern Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, since the beginning of the day, the enemy has carried out one air strike, dropping four KABs, and conducted 57 shellings of the positions of Ukrainian troops and populated areas, including four using multiple launch rocket systems.

See more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since start of war - approximately 1,227,440 personnel (+1,020 per day), 11,573 tanks, 36,333 artillery systems, 23,922 armoured vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

The situation in the Kharkiv region.

In the South Slobozhanskyi direction, the enemy carried out nine attacks near Prylipky, Vovchanski Khutory, Kruhle, Nesternе, Dehtiarnе, and toward Izbytske; four combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy made three attempts to break through the defenses of Ukrainian defenders near Stepova Novoselivka and toward the settlement of Holubivka; two combat engagements are ongoing.

The situation in the East

According to the General Staff, in the Lyman direction, the invading army carried out seven attacks in the areas of the settlements of Novoselivka, Shandryholove, Kolodiazi, and Zarichne.

No combat engagements have been recorded so far in the Sloviansk direction.

In the Kramatorsk direction, Ukrainian units repelled an occupiers’ attack toward Pryvillia.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the enemy carried out ten assault actions in the areas of the settlements of Kleban-Byk, Yablunivka, Rusyn Yar, and toward Kostiantynivka and Novopavlivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, Russian invaders made 28 attempts to push Ukrainian defenders from their positions in the areas of the settlements of Nykanorivka, Rodynske, Myrnohrad, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Horikhove, and toward Filiia.

See more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since start of war - approximately 1,227,440 personnel (+1,020 per day), 11,573 tanks, 36,333 artillery systems, 23,922 armoured vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

The situation in the South.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy attempted to break through the defenses of Ukrainian defenders in the areas of the settlements of Verbove, Yehorivka, and Krasnohirske. The Defense Forces repelled four enemy assaults, with one combat engagement still ongoing. Pidhavrylivka and Velykomykhailivka came under air strikes with guided aerial bombs.

Since the beginning of the day, in the Huliaipole direction, Ukrainian defenders have repelled 16 attacks by the occupiers in the areas of Huliaipole, Solodke, and toward Dobropillia, Varvarivka, and Sviatopetrivka.

No combat engagements have been recorded so far in the Orikhiv and Prydniprovske directions.

Read more: Russians did not advance in the Kramatorsk direction, but are actively storming in Pokrovsk direction, - General Staff