Government dismisses six deputy defense ministers: Fedorov announces new team members

The Cabinet of Ministers dismissed six deputies of Ukrainian Defence Minister Mykhailo Fedorov.

He announced this on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

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Details

"Yesterday, the government decided to dismiss five deputy ministers of defence: Anatolii Klochko, Oleksandr Kozenko, Mykola Shevtsov, Volodymyr Zaverukha, and Hanna Hvozdiar.



Thank you to each of them for their contribution to the development of the Ministry of Defense, the projects implemented, and the tasks completed. Some of them will continue working within the Ministry of Defense team in other areas as advisers or heads of project offices," the statement said.

New appointments

The minister announced that new members of the Defense Ministry team will be appointed in the coming weeks. They will be responsible for key areas of work.

Read more: Strategic goal is to eliminate 50,000 occupiers per month, - Fedorov

"This is a step toward renewing the ministry in order to carry out the President’s task: to build a system capable of stopping the enemy in the sky, halting advances on the ground, and stepping up asymmetric and cyber strikes against the enemy and its economy.



We have already outlined the key stages for achieving the goals. The first is restructuring management, and this is an important step toward changing the system. Human capital and technologies must work as efficiently as possible, only then can we stop Russia.



We are open to new people who have a vision, successful projects, and are able to effectively bring asymmetric, innovative technological ideas to life," he added.

Taras Melnychuk, the Cabinet's permanent representative in parliament, said that the government had also dismissed Deputy Minister of Defence for European Integration Anatolii Kutsevol.

He was immediately appointed Deputy Minister of Energy of Ukraine for European Integration.

Read more: Government allocates UAH 1bn to compensate preferential loan rates for defense industry – Shmyhal