Russians strike shopping center in Sumy: no casualties reported

Russian troops struck a shopping center in the Kovpakivskyi district of the city of Sumy on Friday, January 23.

This was reported by the Acting Mayor of Sumy, Artem Kobzar, Censor.NET reports.

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According to him, the strike was recorded at around 1:25 p.m. As a result of the shelling, eight windows, the roof, and the facade of the shopping center were damaged.

According to preliminary information, there were no casualties. Other consequences of the attack are being clarified.

Watch more: Russians strike petrol station in Sumy: two people injured. VIDEO+PHOTOS

Earlier, Kobzar also reported that at around 09:45 a.m., an impact was recorded on the asphalt surface near one of the residential buildings in the Kovpakivskyi district. Windows were shattered in a neighboring building, and no casualties were reported.