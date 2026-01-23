Russia reinforces Orikhiv direction with airborne units, Southern Defense Forces say

Russian command is regrouping forces in southern Ukraine, redeploying airborne units from the Prydniprovske and Kherson directions to the Orikhiv direction. The aim is to maintain the tempo and intensity of assault operations despite significant personnel losses.

This was stated on air by Southern Defense Forces spokesperson Vladyslav Voloshyn, Censor.NET reports.

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"So far, this redeployment of (Russian airborne units — ed.) to the Orikhiv direction is ongoing. In particular, from the Prydniprovske or Kherson directions, the enemy is currently moving units of the 299th and 219th Airborne Regiments to these directions in order to maintain the intensity and tempo of its assault operations," Voloshyn said.

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The spokesperson also said that in the opposite direction, the enemy is withdrawing units that have suffered significant losses.

"In the opposite direction, it is moving those units that we have already severely attrited, those that will remain there for recovery," Voloshyn said.

He also expressed hope for further strikes against enemy forces.

Read more: Russia may intensify assault operations in Orikhiv direction, - Defence Forces

"Well, we hope that we will also attrit these units and destroy them all," the spokesperson concluded.