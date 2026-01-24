Russian Federation attacks on Ukraine’s energy sector may qualify as war crimes, - statement by ministers of Nordic-Baltic Eight countries

The foreign ministers of Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway and Sweden condemn Russia's ongoing attacks on Ukrainian cities, residential areas and critical infrastructure.

According to Censor.NET, citing RBC-Ukraine, this is stated in a joint statement on Russia's destruction of energy infrastructure in Ukraine.

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Intensification of shelling

It is noted that the eight countries expressed concern about the recent escalation of shelling, despite international efforts to end the war, and called on Russia to stop attacks on energy facilities.

The ministers also noted that attacks on electrical substations threaten the safe operation of nuclear power plants and critically affect the livelihoods of the population.

Read more: Most difficult situation is in Troieshchyna, where 600 houses are without heat, water and electricity, - Klitschko

War crimes

The statement emphasises that shelling aimed at cutting off Ukrainians from electricity, heating and water supplies in the harsh winter conditions violates international humanitarian law and may qualify as war crimes.

It is noted that Russia and its leadership must be held accountable for these actions.

Special tribunal for the Russian Federation

In addition, the ministers welcomed the progress made in establishing a mechanism for compensating war victims and a special tribunal to investigate the crime of aggression, which they believe is an important step towards justice and punishment for those responsible.