Over 80% of Belarusian enterprises work for Russia’s military needs, - FISU

Since the start of the full-scale invasion, the Belarusian military-industrial complex has effectively become part of Russia's. More than 80% of Belarusian enterprises are working to fulfill Russian state defense orders, and the country itself remains the rear of the Russian Federation and a key channel for circumventing sanctions.

According to Censor.NET, this was announced in an interview with Ukrinform by Oleh Luhovskyi, First Deputy Head of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine.

According to him, Belarus remains Russia's main and only ally in the West. It continues to act as Russia's rear, supplying ammunition and unmanned systems, as well as repairing Russian military equipment.

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"Since the start of the full-scale invasion, the Belarusian military-industrial complex has been integrated into the Russian one. More than 80% of Belarusian enterprises are involved in fulfilling Russia's state defense order and the Russian State Armament Program for 2025–2034. The territory of Belarus is actively used to supply technologies and products to Russian military-industrial complex enterprises in order to circumvent sanctions," he said.

According to Luhovskyi, Belarusian enterprises repair armored vehicles, missile and artillery weapons, communications equipment, automated control systems, and aviation equipment.