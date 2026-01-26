"People’s Servant" MP Orest Salamakha died in car accident near Lviv

Orest Salamakha, a member of parliament from the "Servant of the People" party, was involved in a traffic accident near Lviv.

This was reported by sources at Censor.NET.

Details of the accident

According to sources, on 25 January at around 6:15 p.m., near the village of Sokilnyky in the Lviv district, Ukrainian MP Orest Salamakha, a member of the "Servant of the People" party, was driving a quad bike when he veered into oncoming traffic and collided with an "ETALON" bus.

As a result of the collision, 12 passengers on the bus were not injured.

The MP died in hospital

Later, Lviv City Council deputy Ihor Zinkevych reported that Salamakha had died in hospital despite attempts by doctors to resuscitate him.

The death of Salamakha was also reported by the head of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Finance, Danylo Hetmantsev, and the head of the "Servant of the People" faction, Davyd Arakhamia.

"Our colleague, father of three children, Orest Salamakha, died in a car accident. The tragic event occurred today, in the dark, on a busy stretch of road near Lviv. Doctors fought for Orest's life until the very end," Arakhamia wrote.

Additional information

The State Bureau of Investigations reported that it is investigating the circumstances of a fatal traffic accident in which Orest Salamakha, a member of parliament from the "Servant of the People" party, was killed.

"SBI employees are investigating the circumstances of the fatal traffic accident that occurred on the evening of 25 January 2026 in the village of Sokilnyky in the Lviv region," the statement said.

The State Bureau of Investigation reported that, according to preliminary data, at around 6:15 p.m., the quad bike driven by the MP crossed into the oncoming lane and collided with a minibus. None of the minibus passengers were injured.

"As a result of the collision, the MP suffered serious injuries that were incompatible with life. He died in hospital after being admitted," the agency said.

Currently, SBI employees are conducting preliminary investigative actions: examining the scene, interviewing witnesses, and collecting material evidence.

The issue of entering the information into the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations and opening proceedings under Part 2 of Article 286 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine — violation of traffic safety rules, resulting in death or serious bodily injury — is being decided.

See more: Minibus collided with truck in Lviv region: one person killed, five injured. PHOTOS