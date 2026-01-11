Minibus collided with truck in Lviv region: one person killed, five injured. PHOTOS

One person died and five others were injured in a collision between a minibus and a truck in the Lviv region. Law enforcement officers are investigating the circumstances of the accident.

This was reported bythe Lviv region police, according to Censor.NET.

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Details of the accident

The road accident occurred on Sunday, 11 January, at around 12:30 p.m. in the village of Krakivets, Yavoriv district.

According to preliminary findings by law enforcement officers, a Mercedes-Benz minibus and a Volvo truck, both driven by 38-year-old drivers, collided.

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One dead and several injured

"A 34-year-old female passenger of the minibus died at the scene from injuries sustained in the accident. Five other passengers of the minibus, aged 18 to 61, were injured and taken to medical facilities," the report said.

Criminal proceedings have been opened

Investigators have opened a criminal case under Part 2 of Article 286 (Violation of traffic safety rules) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

The article provides for punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of three to eight years with or without deprivation of the right to drive vehicles for up to three years.

Law enforcement officers are currently establishing the circumstances of the incident.