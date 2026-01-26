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News Shahed attack on Kyiv
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Russian drones fly over Kyiv: air raid alert was declared with delay

Russian drones fly over Kyiv as air raid alert issued late

Russian drones are flying over Kyiv, but the Air Force declared an air raid alert with a delay.

This was reported by Suspilne correspondents, Censor.NET reports.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

What is known?

The information was later confirmed by the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration.

At the same time, the air raid alert was declared with a delay.

The Air Force warned of a UAV threat to Kyiv.

See more: Kyiv received 130 generators from Poland: next batch is already on its way. PHOTO

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