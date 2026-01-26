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Russian drones fly over Kyiv: air raid alert was declared with delay
Russian drones are flying over Kyiv, but the Air Force declared an air raid alert with a delay.
This was reported by Suspilne correspondents, Censor.NET reports.
What is known?
The information was later confirmed by the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration.
At the same time, the air raid alert was declared with a delay.
The Air Force warned of a UAV threat to Kyiv.
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