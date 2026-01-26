Russian drones fly over Kyiv: air raid alert was declared with delay

Russian drones are flying over Kyiv, but the Air Force declared an air raid alert with a delay.

This was reported by Suspilne correspondents, Censor.NET reports.

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What is known?

The information was later confirmed by the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration.

At the same time, the air raid alert was declared with a delay.

The Air Force warned of a UAV threat to Kyiv.

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