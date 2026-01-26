Kyiv received 130 generators from Poland: next batch is already on its way

Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klitschko announced that the capital had received 130 generators of various capacities from Poland.

He wrote about this in a telegram, according to Censor.NET.

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According to him, Polish volunteers collected funds for the generators. In 10 days, 60,000 Poles donated 80 million zlotys (almost 2 million euros).

What did Kyiv receive?

one FD 600 D diesel generator with a capacity of 600 kW;

one FD 80 B diesel generator with a capacity of 80 kW;

20 FOGO FV20000TE / TRE generators, each with a capacity of 20 kW;

108 FOGO F12000iSG generators, each with a capacity of 12 kW.

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The total capacity of the equipment transferred is 2,376 kW.

Klitschko added that Kyiv is expecting the next batch in the near future. In addition, another shipment of aid from Warsaw is already on its way - another 90 generators.