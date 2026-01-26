Poland supports Moldova in leaving Russia’s sphere of influence, - Nawrocki

Moldova is successfully emerging from Russia's sphere of influence and can count on the support of Poland.

This was stated by Polish President Karol Nawrocki during a press conference with Moldovan President Maia Sandu in Warsaw, according to Censor.NET, citing Ukrinform.

"The president and the whole of Moldova are an example of how to break free from Russia's sphere of influence... And Moldova can count on Poland in this process," Nawrocki emphasized.

According to him, despite the skepticism of many experts, Moldova was able to protect democracy in the last elections.

"Today, before our very eyes, Moldova is effectively becoming an example for many countries around the world of how to break free from Russia's sphere of influence," added the Polish president.

Nawrocki also said that he discussed cooperation with Sandu in the areas of education, national memory, history, and security. A Polish economic mission, as well as a mission on national memory and history, will travel to Moldova.

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