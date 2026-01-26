Russia has no plans to attack NATO in short term, - Wadephul

Russia is not currently seriously considering attacking NATO territory, as the Alliance remains strong, but the threat of hybrid attacks from Russia remains.

This was stated by German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul at a joint press conference with Latvian Foreign Minister Baiba Braže, according to Censor.NET with reference to Ukrinform.

According to Wadephul, Russia has "good reasons" not to consider attacking NATO countries in the near future, as the Alliance countries are demonstrating strength and unity. At the same time, he stressed the need to remain vigilant and strengthen defense efforts.

The minister emphasized that Germany and Latvia are leaders in strengthening defense capabilities and called on all NATO countries to fully participate in these processes.

Read more: Frontline situation, Russian strikes on energy sector, air defense shortages: Syrskyi addresses Ukraine–NATO Council meeting

Hybrid attacks by the Russian Federation

Wadephul separately drew attention to the serious threat of hybrid attacks. According to him, over two billion attacks on IT systems are recorded in Germany every year, some of which originate from Russia or countries cooperating with it, in particular North Korea and Iran.

The German Foreign Minister also stressed that Russia would continue its attempts to destabilize Europe even in the event of a possible peaceful settlement of the war in Ukraine. In this regard, he called for strengthening defense capabilities, increasing the resilience of society, and involving state institutions and businesses without causing panic.