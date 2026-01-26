Russia is preparing new hybrid instruments of influence on Latvia ahead of elections, - country’s intelligence services

Russia has long-term plans for Latvia and is developing new hybrid mechanisms of influence, particularly with an eye on the parliamentary elections that will take place in the country this fall.

This is mentioned in the annual report of the Latvian Constitution Protection Bureau, according to Censor.NET.

The Latvian special services believe that Russia is already in direct confrontation with the West, leading it not only against Ukraine, but also in global and ideological dimensions.

The report notes that Moscow is constantly adapting existing hybrid instruments of influence and creating new ones to implement its plans. One such mechanism is the increasingly frequent use of legal proceedings in the international arena to discredit Latvia and exert long-term international pressure to force the country to change its policy toward Russia and the Russian-speaking population.

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The bureau also warns that Russia will continue to pose a significant military threat to European states and NATO. According to the intelligence service's assessment, the militarization of the Russian economy will continue even if the war against Ukraine ends or is frozen.

The report emphasizes that the threat posed by Russia to Latvia will remain high in the long term.

The director of Latvia's Constitution Protection Bureau, Egils Zviedris, stressed that the country must be prepared for attempts by Russia to interfere in the parliamentary elections to be held in the fall.