Kursk grouping denies Russian FPV drones over Sumy. Expert Flash and local authorities had warned about them

The Kursk military group has stated that the unidentified drones recently spotted over the city of Sumy are allegedly Ukrainian interceptor drones, not enemy FPV drones.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the group's communications center on Facebook.

Command objection

"We officially appeal to the local community, local media, and local authorities: it is physically impossible for enemy FPV drones to fly in the city's sky. What people saw with their own eyes or in the media were Ukrainian interceptor drones. They are used to protect against enemy strike UAVs such as Shahed, Geran, Molniya, Italmas, reconnaissance wings, and other deadly Russian filth," Kursk stated.

What preceded it?

Earlier, on January 15, Ukrainian military radio technology expert and consultant Serhii "Flash" Beskrestnov posted a video on social media. According to him, the video shows his colleague intercepting an image from a Russian FPV drone flying over the city of Sumy.

According to the expert, this drone belongs to Rubicon, an elite unit of Russian drone operators.

Statements by Sumy CMA

It should be noted that on January 18, the head of the Sumy City Military Administration, Serhii Kryvosheyko, confirmed that five windows were damaged in the Kovpakivka district of the city due to the crash of an FPV drone next to a house. No one was injured at that time.

Prior to this, there were four reports on the CMA Telegram channel (one at the end of December and three more in January) about Russian FPV strikes on the territory of the Stetskivskyi Starostate, located north of Sumy and part of the city community.

See more: Five people were wounded, including 7-year-old child, as result of enemy attacks on Sumy region. PHOTOS

We would like to add that the distance from the city of Sumy to the active front line is approximately 18 kilometers in a straight line: