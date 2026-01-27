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News Shelling of Lviv region
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Enemy attacked infrastructure facility in Lviv region with drones

shahed over Lviv region

On January 27, 2026, the enemy attacked an infrastructure facility in the Lviv region with attack drones.

This was announced on the Telegram channel by the head of Lviv RMA Maksym Kozytskyi, Censor.NET informs.

Read more on our Telegram channel

First details

According to him, all specialized services are working on the spot.

Previously, there were no victims or injuries. Information may be updated.

What preceded?

  • Earlier it was reported about a massive attack by the Russian Federation on Odesa, the number of victims increased to 22 people.
  • On the evening of January 26, the Russians launched attack drones at Ukraine.

Author: 

shoot out (17111) drones (4486) Lvivska region (368)
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