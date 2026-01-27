Enemy attacked infrastructure facility in Lviv region with drones

On January 27, 2026, the enemy attacked an infrastructure facility in the Lviv region with attack drones.

This was announced on the Telegram channel by the head of Lviv RMA Maksym Kozytskyi, Censor.NET informs.

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First details

According to him, all specialized services are working on the spot.

Previously, there were no victims or injuries. Information may be updated.

What preceded?