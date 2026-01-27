Massive attack on Odesa: number of victims has risen to 22
At night, the enemy launched a massive attack on Odesa with strike UAVs. The number of casualties has risen sharply.
This was reported on Telegram by the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, Serhii Lysak, according to Censor.NET.
Consequences
As noted, the shelling damaged infrastructure, residential buildings, a kindergarten, a shop, and a construction site.
"Twenty-two people were injured, including 14 with minor injuries, who were treated on the spot," the Regional Military Administration added.
All emergency services have been working at the sites of the strikes since the night.
Operational headquarters have been set up. People are being provided with all necessary assistance.
What preceded this?
Earlier it was reported that the enemy attacked Odesa with drones: three people were wounded, there is significant damage, and people may be trapped under the rubble.
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