Massive attack on Odesa: number of victims has risen to 22

At night, the enemy launched a massive attack on Odesa with strike UAVs. The number of casualties has risen sharply.

This was reported on Telegram by the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, Serhii Lysak, according to Censor.NET.

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Consequences

As noted, the shelling damaged infrastructure, residential buildings, a kindergarten, a shop, and a construction site.

"Twenty-two people were injured, including 14 with minor injuries, who were treated on the spot," the Regional Military Administration added.

All emergency services have been working at the sites of the strikes since the night.

Operational headquarters have been set up. People are being provided with all necessary assistance.

See more: Enemy attacked Odesa with drones: three people injured, significant damage, people may be under rubble. PHOTOS

















What preceded this?

Earlier it was reported that the enemy attacked Odesa with drones: three people were wounded, there is significant damage, and people may be trapped under the rubble.

See more: Consequences of Russian strike on DTEK’s energy facility in Odesa: significant damage, more than 30,000 subscribers left without power. PHOTOS