Consequences of Russian strike on DTEK’s energy facility in Odesa: significant damage, more than 30,000 subscribers left without power
During the night, the enemy significantly damaged a DTEK energy facility in Odesa.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the DTEK press centre.
There is a power outage
As noted, 30,800 families are currently without power due to the shelling.
"The damage is significant, and repairs will take a long time to restore the equipment to working order," the statement said.
Energy workers are working on site, clearing debris. Repairs will begin soon.
"The primary task is to restore power to critical infrastructure facilities in order to provide heat and water to homes," DTEK added.
What preceded this?
Earlier it was reported that a Russian UAV struck a building in the Odesa region, damaging the energy infrastructure.
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