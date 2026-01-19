Consequences of Russian strike on DTEK’s energy facility in Odesa: significant damage, more than 30,000 subscribers left without power

During the night, the enemy significantly damaged a DTEK energy facility in Odesa.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the DTEK press centre.

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There is a power outage

As noted, 30,800 families are currently without power due to the shelling.

"The damage is significant, and repairs will take a long time to restore the equipment to working order," the statement said.

Energy workers are working on site, clearing debris. Repairs will begin soon.

Read more: Situation in energy system has changed, power cuts may last more than 16 hours, - YASNO









"The primary task is to restore power to critical infrastructure facilities in order to provide heat and water to homes," DTEK added.

What preceded this?

Earlier it was reported that a Russian UAV struck a building in the Odesa region, damaging the energy infrastructure.

Read more: Situation in Kyiv region is complicated by severe frosts. Critical infrastructure is provided with backup power, - Svyrydenko