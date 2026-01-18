Situation in Kyiv region is complicated by severe frosts. Critical infrastructure is provided with backup power, - Svyrydenko

The aftermath of Russian shelling continues to be dealt with in the Kyiv region. The situation is complicated by severe frosts.

This was reported by Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko on her Telegram channel, according to Censor.NET.

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According to her, helping people is an absolute priority in the context of the energy emergency.

The heating situation

"To support people, 456 resilience points have been set up across the region, and Ukrzaliznytsia's resilience carriages are in operation. Critical infrastructure in the Kyiv region is provided with backup power sources. Buildings with electric heating are connected to high-power generators. Thirty-six mobile boiler rooms are also connected," she noted.

Read more: Most difficult situation with electricity is in Kyiv, Odesa and Zaporizhzhia regions, - Kuleba

Svyrydenko also spoke with representatives of Kyiv region businesses about their work in the context of the energy emergency. There are more than fifty such facilities operating in the Kyiv region. The government is providing full assistance for the connection of cogeneration facilities.

"To this end, we have launched a single window for business requests regarding the connection of plants on the Pulse platform," the prime minister concluded.