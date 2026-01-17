Most difficult situation with electricity is in Kyiv, Odesa and Zaporizhzhia regions, - Kuleba

As of Saturday, January 17, the worst situation with electricity supply is in the Kyiv, Odesa, and Zaporizhzhia regions.

This was announced in a comment to Suspilne by Deputy Prime Minister for Recovery, Minister of Community and Territorial Development Oleksii Kuleba, according to Censor.NET.

The situation in Kyiv and the surrounding region

According to Kuleba, in Kyiv, about 100 multi-story buildings are being connected to the heating network, while more than 40 buildings have been without heating since January 9.

Additional emergency shutdowns are caused by low temperatures, and all relevant services are involved in eliminating them. Currently, more than 50,000 subscribers are without power, but critical infrastructure is provided with alternative power sources.

The situation in the Odesa and Zaporizhia regions

Restoration work is also continuing in the Odesa and Zaporizhia regions.

According to the government official, reconnection is already underway in Odesa, and in Zaporizhia, repairs are planned to be completed by the end of the day in order to move on to the scheduled power outage schedule.

Read more: Enemy shelled critical infrastructure facility in Kharkiv: three people were injured (updated)

Business operations during power outages

In addition, Kuleba said that private businesses such as cafes, shops, and shopping and entertainment centers, which are points of resilience, can operate around the clock.

He stressed that this does not apply to entertainment venues and that a decision still needs to be made at the local government level and coordinated with the military leadership.

The minister also reminded that in Kyiv and the region, a decision was made to allow citizens to travel to shelters and warming centers even during curfew. No special passes are required for this—an identity document is sufficient.

"We have never experienced such conditions before: severe frosts and simultaneous attacks on the power grid. No system can withstand dozens of attacks by Iskander missiles and drones at an average daily temperature of -15 degrees Celsius. That is why we need the support of our partners now more than ever," Kuleba said.

The official added that Ukraine expects support from its partners, and for this purpose, a meeting of representatives of Ukraine and other countries will be held in the format of the energy "Ramstein."