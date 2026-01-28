Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova accused Polish President Karol Nawrocki of "distorting history" and advised him to read an article by Russian dictator Vladimir Putin devoted to the Russian interpretation of the causes and consequences of World War II.

Zakharova wrote about this in her Telegram channel, according to Censor.NET.

Navrotsky on the USSR in World War II

On Tuesday, Nawrocki took part in celebrations marking the 81st anniversary of the liberation of the Nazi concentration camp Auschwitz. He recalled that the camp was liberated by Soviet troops, but emphasized the broader role of the Soviet Union in the events of World War II.

"However, freedom did not await them outside the walls of Auschwitz, because it was also the face of those same Soviet troops that enabled Adolf Hitler to start World War II in 1939 and lead to the tragedy of the Holocaust. After all, it was Hitler and Stalin who started World War II," said the Polish president.

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Comment by Zakharova

Commenting on this statement, Zakharova said that Nawrocki "grossly distorted pre-war history," repeating, in her words, the "false thesis" about the responsibility of the USSR for the outbreak of the war and the tragedy of the Holocaust.

The spokesperson for the Russian Foreign Ministry also advised the Polish president to "re-read President Vladimir Putin's article '75 Years of the Great Victory: Shared Responsibility Before History and the Future' dated June 19, 2020."

This refers to a publication in which Putin justifies the Molotov-Ribbentrop Pact, shifts responsibility for the start of World War II, and emphasizes the exceptional role of the USSR in the victory over Nazism.