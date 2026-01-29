Zelenskyy hears Poklad’s report: Security Service of Ukraine has good results in countering Russian operations

On Thursday, January 29, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy heard a report from First Deputy Head of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) Oleksandr Poklad.

The head of state said this on his Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

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There are results in countering Russian operations

"A report by First Deputy Head of the Security Service of Ukraine, Oleksandr Poklad. There are good results by the Security Service of Ukraine in countering Russian operations against our state and our people. Oleksandr reported details of the Service’s work in neutralizing threats from Russia. I thank (SBU) personnel, everyone who disrupts the enemy’s plans and thereby protects the country," the president said.

Zelenskyy stressed that "each such result strengthens us in diplomacy and in bringing a reliable peace closer."

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