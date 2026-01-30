Russia plans to seize Zatoka in Odesa region – AFU Ground Forces Reservists’ Council head Tymochko

Russia has not abandoned its plans regarding Odesa and Mykolaiv, however, Zatoka in the Odesa region plays a separate strategic role for it.

As Censor.NET reports citing UNIAN, this was stated by Ivan Tymochko, head of the Council of Reservists of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

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Zatoka is important for Russia — it will give the enemy control over logistical routes.

According to him, Russia’s interest in southern Ukraine is primarily linked to its desire to control trade routes in the Black Sea. At the same time, Zatoka is seen as a key point for creating threats to Moldova and supporting the Russian military contingent in Transnistria.

Tymochko noted that Zatoka is particularly attractive to Russia amid Moldova’s decisions to fully cut off supplies to Russian troops in Transnistria, as well as due to Chisinau’s intentions to move closer to Romania.

In his assessment, Transnistria remains one of the potential directions for Russia’s further aggression.

Watch more: Zatoka resort in Odesa region, destroyed by Shahed attacks and rocket fire. VIDEO