Ukraine has imposed emergency restrictions on Starlink to counter UAVs, - Beskrestnov

According to Censor.NET, this was announced by Sergey Beskrestnov (Flash), advisor to the Minister of Defence on technological issues.

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SpaceX is already taking countermeasures

"Many users of the Starlink satellite communication system in Ukraine are already seeing the first countermeasures that SpaceX has taken at the request of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defence," he wrote.

Beskrestnov noted that all these actions are aimed at one goal: to protect the inhabitants of our country (both military and civilian) and our infrastructure from the threat posed by enemy strike UAVs.

The decisions are temporary

"I want to emphasise that the current decisions are TEMPORARY (or, to put it another way, EMERGENCY) and will be replaced by a comprehensive, well-thought-out solution, which will take time," he said.

Information about SpaceX service users in the army

"It is also high time to gather all the information in the country about SpaceX service users in the army. I will not hide the fact that such attempts have already been made, but many soldiers who use volunteer Starlink and personal Starlink did not want to submit information to the command. Suddenly, the commander will take it away, or the new one will not give it, or something else," Beskrestnov wrote.

Beskrestnov emphasised: "We will definitely come up with a way to collect information on the Army so that soldiers trust us with this information. I would also like to say that SpaceX is involved in the process and is assisting the Ministry of Defence specialists."

"I once again apologise to those who have been temporarily affected by the measures taken, but for the security of the country, these are very important and necessary actions at this time," the adviser explained.