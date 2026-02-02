Russian troops shelled Chernihiv region 56 times in 24 hours: 83 explosions recorded, damage reported
Over the past day, Russian troops fired 56 times at two areas of the Chernihiv region using various types of weapons, with 83 explosions recorded.
This was reported by the head of the Chernihiv Regional Military Administration, Viacheslav Chaus, according to Censor.NET.
"Over the past day, the enemy attacked Chernihiv region with 'Gerans', FPV drones and mortars. There were 56 shellings - 83 explosions," Chaus said.
According to him, as a result of the FPV drone strikes, a civilian vehicle caught fire in Semenivka. In the village of Novhorod-Siverskyi, windows in several houses were damaged.
In another village, a UAV strike damaged a warehouse belonging to a company that was no longer in operation. A residential building was also damaged by a drone attack in a village in the Chernihiv district.
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