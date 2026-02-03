Senator Graham called on Trump to transfer Tomahawk long-range missiles to Ukraine: Pressure on Putin is not working
Republican Senator Lindsey Graham called on US President Donald Trump to increase pressure on Russia and consider the urgent transfer of Tomahawk long-range missiles to Ukraine in light of last night's massive attack.
According to Censor.NET, he published the statement on social network X.
On pressure on Russia
According to Graham, the pressure that the US is currently exerting on Russia "is clearly not working." He is referring to peace talks and the cessation of mass attacks on Ukraine. At the same time, he supported the American leader's efforts to impose tariffs on countries that buy oil from Russia.
President Trump's idea to take action against buyers of Putin's oil, who support his military machine, should be vigorously pursued by the US and Europe. President Trump has crippled Putin's economy by targeting oil companies and refineries. The tariffs on India are a good example of how things can change. India is now buying significantly less Russian oil, and if other major buyers follow suit, it will help put an end to this bloody carnage," he wrote.
About Tomahawk missiles
After another massive strike last night, Graham addressed Donald Trump:
"I urge President Trump to begin the process of providing Ukraine with Tomahawk missiles, which will change the rules of the game militarily. In the coming days and weeks, we must increase pressure on Putin. Any negotiations that are perceived as excessive rewards for aggression will cause disasters around the world. The reverse is also true."
If the negotiations lead to the creation of a free, strong, and independent Ukraine, which had to make concessions, the world will become much more stable. Time is of the essence, the US senator emphasized.
Negotiations between Ukraine and the US on the transfer of Tomahawk missiles
- On October 6, 2025, Trump stated that he had made a decision to supply Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine to a certain extent, while emphasizing that he did not want escalation and wanted to know the specific targets of their use and flight routes before making a final decision.
- Earlier, US Vice President Jay Vance confirmed that Washington was discussing the possibility of supplying Tomahawks, but the final decision rests with Trump. Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said that during a meeting on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, the presidents of Ukraine and the US touched on the issue of lifting the taboo on arms supplies.
- On October 8, Zelenskyy told reporters that during their meeting at the White House on August 18, Trump did not refuse the request for Tomahawks. On October 10, Russian President Vladimir Putin warned that if these missiles were supplied, Moscow would respond by strengthening its air defense system.
- On October 13, Trump announced that the US could send Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine if Putin refused to settle the conflict. On October 16, the US and Russian presidents held a telephone conversation during which, according to Trump, Putin did not like the idea of supplying missiles.
- On October 17, during a meeting in Washington, Zelenskyy confirmed that Trump did not say an unequivocal "no," but did not give a direct "yes" either. On October 20, Zelenskyy noted that European leaders are considering asking Trump to allow Ukraine to use Tomahawk missiles.
- On October 31, it became known that the Pentagon had given the White House the green light to transfer Tomahawk long-range cruise missiles to Ukraine after assessing that this would not have a negative impact on US stocks. The final political decision rests with Trump.
- However, in early November 2025, Trump stated that he was not currently considering transferring Tomahawk cruise missiles to Ukraine.
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