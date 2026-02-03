Senator Graham called on Trump to transfer Tomahawk long-range missiles to Ukraine: Pressure on Putin is not working

Republican Senator Lindsey Graham called on US President Donald Trump to increase pressure on Russia and consider the urgent transfer of Tomahawk long-range missiles to Ukraine in light of last night's massive attack.

According to Censor.NET, he published the statement on social network X.

On pressure on Russia

According to Graham, the pressure that the US is currently exerting on Russia "is clearly not working." He is referring to peace talks and the cessation of mass attacks on Ukraine. At the same time, he supported the American leader's efforts to impose tariffs on countries that buy oil from Russia.

President Trump's idea to take action against buyers of Putin's oil, who support his military machine, should be vigorously pursued by the US and Europe. President Trump has crippled Putin's economy by targeting oil companies and refineries. The tariffs on India are a good example of how things can change. India is now buying significantly less Russian oil, and if other major buyers follow suit, it will help put an end to this bloody carnage," he wrote.

Read more: For first time in full-scale war, air defenses down nine Kh-22 missiles over Kyiv at once – Ihnat

About Tomahawk missiles

After another massive strike last night, Graham addressed Donald Trump:

"I urge President Trump to begin the process of providing Ukraine with Tomahawk missiles, which will change the rules of the game militarily. In the coming days and weeks, we must increase pressure on Putin. Any negotiations that are perceived as excessive rewards for aggression will cause disasters around the world. The reverse is also true." If the negotiations lead to the creation of a free, strong, and independent Ukraine, which had to make concessions, the world will become much more stable. Time is of the essence, the US senator emphasized.

Negotiations between Ukraine and the US on the transfer of Tomahawk missiles