Total combat losses of Russian Federation since start of war - approximately 1,243,070 personnel (+780 per day), 11,637 tanks, 36,915 artillery systems, 23,992 armoured vehicles
Since the start of the full-scale invasion by the Russian Federation, Ukraine's defense forces have eliminated 1,243,070 Russian occupiers.
This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.
Losses of the Russian army
Thus, the total combat losses of the enemy from February 24, 2022, to February 4, 2026, are estimated at:
- personnel - approximately 1,243,070 (+780) individuals
- tanks - 11,637 (+4) units.
- armored combat vehicles - 23,992 (+7) units.
- artillery systems - 36,915 (+60) units.
- MLRS - 1,634 (+1) cases.
- air defense systems - 1,293 (+1) units.
- aircraft - 435 (+0) units.
- helicopters - 347 (+0) units.
- Operational-tactical level UAVs - 123,743 (+1,355) units.
- winged missiles - 4,245 (+40) units.
- ships/boats – 28 (+0) units
- submarines - 2 (+0) units
- automotive equipment and tank trucks - 76,949 (+211) units.
- special equipment - 4,062 (+4) units.
"The data is being verified," added the General Staff.
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