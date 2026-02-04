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News Destruction of Russian equipment Elimination of Russian occupying forces
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Total combat losses of Russian Federation since start of war - approximately 1,243,070 personnel (+780 per day), 11,637 tanks, 36,915 artillery systems, 23,992 armoured vehicles

destruction of Russian artillery

Since the start of the full-scale invasion by the Russian Federation, Ukraine's defense forces have eliminated 1,243,070 Russian occupiers.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

Losses of the Russian army

Thus, the total combat losses of the enemy from February 24, 2022, to February 4, 2026, are estimated at:

  • personnel - approximately 1,243,070 (+780) individuals
  • tanks - 11,637 (+4) units.
  • armored combat vehicles - 23,992 (+7) units.
  • artillery systems - 36,915 (+60) units.
  • MLRS - 1,634 (+1) cases.
  • air defense systems - 1,293 (+1) units.
  • aircraft - 435 (+0) units.
  • helicopters - 347 (+0) units.
  • Operational-tactical level UAVs - 123,743 (+1,355) units.
  • winged missiles - 4,245 (+40) units.
  • ships/boats – 28 (+0) units
  • submarines - 2 (+0) units
  • automotive equipment and tank trucks - 76,949 (+211) units.
  • special equipment - 4,062 (+4) units.

Watch more: NGU "Burevii" brigade drones tear apart occupier in penguin-like camouflage suit. VIDEO

ліквідація рф

"The data is being verified," added the General Staff.

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Russian Army (11838) Armed Forces HQ (5153) liquidation (3054)
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