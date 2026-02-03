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NGU "Burevii" brigade drones tear apart occupier in penguin-like camouflage suit
Drone operators of the National Guard of Ukraine (NGU) First Presidential Brigade "Burevii" struck 13 occupiers and three enemy shelters in the Kupiansk direction.
As Censor.NET reports, during combat sorties, the troops destroy the occupiers’ resources and deprive the enemy of maneuver within their area of responsibility.
In one of the shots, the operators struck a Russian invader in a camouflage suit who looked like a penguin. The invader was killed in the strike.
Also, from January 26 to February 1, the defenders struck:
- personnel — 32 units;
- shelters — 10 units;
- FPV drones — 54 units;
- Molniya UAVs — 29 units;
- KUB UAVs — 1 unit;
- KVO UAV — 1 unit;
- field ammunition depot — 1 unit;
- Armoured Recovery Vehicle — 1 unit;
- UAZ — 1 unit.
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