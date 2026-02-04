Up to 50 Russian soldiers surrounded in Kupiansk, - Trehubov

In Kupiansk, Kharkiv region, about fifty Russian soldiers are surrounded by Ukrainian Defense Forces.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Lieutenant Colonel Viktor Trehubov, spokesperson for the Joint Forces, in a comment to Ukrainska Pravda.

"Up to 50 (occupiers. - Ed.), slightly north of the center, near the hospital," he clarified.

In response to a follow-up question, the officer noted that the number of invaders is decreasing as a result of destruction—several Russians are dying every day under shelling and drone strikes.

What preceded it?

Earlier it was reported that the Defense Forces regained control in Kupiansk.

Watch more: 77th Brigade eliminated enemy infantry groups in Kupiansk direction. VIDEO