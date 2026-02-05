Kellogg said he left Trump administration to comment more freely on Russia’s war against Ukraine

Donald Trump's former special envoy for Ukraine, Kit Kellogg, explained his resignation from the administration at the end of 2025 by his desire to get rid of official restrictions.

According to Censor.NET, Kellogg made this statement in an interview with Kyiv Independent.

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He noted that his current work at the America First Policy Institute think tank allows him to speak much more freely and publicly about Russian aggression. Kellogg categorically denied rumors of conflicts with the US president, calling his departure a logical step toward transitioning to open analytical work.

Kellogg's role in US-Ukraine relations

A retired US Army general, considered one of the strongest pro-Ukrainian voices in Trump's team, he played a key role in preparing a strategic agreement on mineral resources and has repeatedly condemned Russia's strikes on Ukraine's civilian infrastructure.

Due to his clear pro-Ukrainian stance, the Kremlin, according to him, tried to block the general's participation in potential peace talks. Kellogg himself took it calmly, noting that he was satisfied with working directly with the Ukrainian side and reporting the results to the White House.

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Russia has already lost the war, and Ukraine has the upper hand

Assessing the situation on the front lines, Kellogg stated that Russia has already suffered a strategic defeat, as Vladimir Putin has been unable to implement his initial plans. In his opinion, the Kremlin is now looking for an acceptable way out of the war, despite continuing attacks on Ukraine's energy system.

The general is convinced that Ukraine will have a long-term advantage, especially with the arrival of spring. He also announced his intention to visit Kyiv in the near future to personally confirm his conclusions.

Earlier, Kellogg stated that the war in Ukraine could end by August 24, 2026.

"I sincerely believe that if Ukraine survives this winter—January and February—and makes it to March–April, the advantage will be on your side, not Russia's," he emphasized.