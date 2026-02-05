Russians killed 8 residents of Donetsk region, 20 more were wounded as result of enemy shelling

Over the past 24 hours, Russian troops have been hitting towns in the Pokrovsk, Kramatorsk, and Bakhmut districts of the Donetsk region, killing one person.

The head of the Regional Military Administration, Vadym Filashkin, reported on the operational situation in the region as of the morning of 5 February, according to Censor.NET.

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Pokrovsk district

One person was wounded and a house was damaged in Dobropillia. Six houses were damaged in Novoye Shakhovoye and Zolotoy Kolodiazh, three in Toretskoye, and two in Gruzskoye.

Read more: Occupiers shelled 35 settlements in Kherson region: 4 people killed and 5 more wounded

Kramatorsk district

One person was killed in Lyman. In Mykolaivka, one person was wounded, a high-rise building and a private house were damaged; in Malynivka, six private houses were damaged, and in Raigorodok, a house and farm buildings were damaged. In Kramatorsk , one person was wounded, a high-rise building, infrastructure and a sports facility were damaged. In Druzhkivka, seven people were killed and 17 wounded, three five-storey buildings, three private houses, shopping pavilions, warehouses and three cars were damaged.

Bakhmut district

A house was damaged in Riznykivka, Siverska community.

In total, the Russians shelled settlements in Donetsk region 21 times in 24 hours. 922 people, including 38 children, were evacuated from the front line.

See also: 120 enemy shellings recorded in Sumy region: 1 person killed, 8 wounded