Estonia allows Baltic Spirit ship, detained on suspicion of smuggling, to sail to Russia

Estonia has allowed the cargo ship Baltic Spirit, detained on suspicion of transporting drugs, to continue its journey to Russia.

This was reported by Postimees, according to Censor.NET.

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According to the publication, a few days ago, the Estonian Tax and Customs Board (ETCB) received information from international partners about the possible presence of a suspicious container with narcotic substances on board the ship.

The ship was sailing from Ecuador to St. Petersburg, Russia, and its last port of call was Puerto Bolívar. Estonian border guards and police, together with their partners, detained the Baltic Spirit and sent it to the port of Muuga for inspection.

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During the inspection, suspicious sea containers were removed from the ship and customs control of the cargo was carried out. The inspection did not reveal any prohibited or suspicious items.

"This time, the information received from international partners has not been confirmed," said Vitalii Zayarin, head of the anti-drug service of the investigative department of the PMD.

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After the inspections were completed, the vessel was allowed to leave the port of Muuga and continue its voyage.

What preceded it?

Estonian law enforcement officers detained the Baltic Spirit container ship flying the flag of the Bahamas with a Russian crew in the country's internal waters on suspicion of smuggling cargo from Ecuador to Russia.