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News Update of DeepState map
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Enemy advanced in Vasiukivka, Chervonyi Lyman and near Bondarne – DeepState

Russian troops have gained ground in the Donetsk region.

This was reported by the DeepState monitoring project, Censor.NET reports.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Where has the enemy advanced?

"The map has been updated. The enemy advanced in Vasiukivka, Chervonyi Lyman and near Bondarne," the report said.

The enemy has advanced in Vasyukivka and Chervonyi Lyman

The enemy has advanced in Vasyukivka and Chervonyi Lyman

The enemy has advanced in Vasyukivka and Chervonyi Lyman

Read more: Russians have advanced in Mala Tokmachka in Zaporizhzhia and near two settlements in Donetsk Oblast, - DeepState. MAP

Backgound

Earlier, it was reported that the occupiers had advanced in Pokrovsk, Myrnohrad and near Siversk.

Read more: Enemy occupies Krasnohirske in Zaporizhzhia region and advances in Donetsk region – DeepState. MAPS

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Vasyukivka (10) Krasnyy Lyman (9) Bondarne (6) DeepState (505)
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