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Enemy advanced in Vasiukivka, Chervonyi Lyman and near Bondarne – DeepState
Russian troops have gained ground in the Donetsk region.
This was reported by the DeepState monitoring project, Censor.NET reports.
Where has the enemy advanced?
"The map has been updated. The enemy advanced in Vasiukivka, Chervonyi Lyman and near Bondarne," the report said.
Backgound
Earlier, it was reported that the occupiers had advanced in Pokrovsk, Myrnohrad and near Siversk.
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