Enemy advanced in Vasiukivka, Chervonyi Lyman and near Bondarne – DeepState

Russian troops have gained ground in the Donetsk region.

This was reported by the DeepState monitoring project, Censor.NET reports.

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Where has the enemy advanced?

"The map has been updated. The enemy advanced in Vasiukivka, Chervonyi Lyman and near Bondarne," the report said.

Read more: Russians have advanced in Mala Tokmachka in Zaporizhzhia and near two settlements in Donetsk Oblast, - DeepState. MAP

Backgound

Earlier, it was reported that the occupiers had advanced in Pokrovsk, Myrnohrad and near Siversk.

Read more: Enemy occupies Krasnohirske in Zaporizhzhia region and advances in Donetsk region – DeepState. MAPS